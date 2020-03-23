OSWEGO — During this time of uncertainty, Oswego Health Behavioral Health Services understands how important it is to continue to provide support to the community and have announced that its locations will continue to remain open for those in need. This includes adult outpatient and adult inpatient services in Oswego as well as child and family services and adult outpatient in Fulton.
“Our main priority remains being open and accessible in order to meet Oswego County’s behavioral health needs. Staying connected is important now more than ever before. We will continue to have office staff, therapists and medication providers available,” shared Oswego Health President and CEO, Michael Harlovic.
In addition, Oswego Health Behavioral Health Services now offers Tele-Mental Health (this includes medication management and therapy) appointments for patients.
Contact Numbers:
Child and family services - Fulton: 315-326-3555
Adult outpatient - Fulton: 315-598-7400
Adult outpatient - Oswego: 315-326-4100
For the safety of employees and other patients, Oswego Health does encourage individuals to call ahead should they have any fever or respiratory issues, prior to attending an appointment.
If a person or someone they know is in crisis, call the Mobile Crisis Team hotline at 315-251-0800.
