OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department will close all clinics effective the week of March 23, until further notice, in response to the current outbreak of coronavirus.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
