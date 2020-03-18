OSWEGO — Oswego Health is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, staff and volunteers. They are carefully following the recommendations of the state Department of Health and the CDC.
Effective immediately, they are suspending all visitation to Oswego Hospital, Fulton and Central Square Medical Centers, including urgent care and other Oswego Health regional campus sites, except when medically necessary (i.e. visitor is essential to the care of the patient) or for family members or legal representation of patients in imminent end-of-life situation.
