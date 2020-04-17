Oswego Health’s PPE supply somewhat worrisome

OSWEGO — In light of concerns over shortages across the state and country, County Legislator James Karasek offered a resolution at the April 9 county legislature meeting in support of healthcare workers and first responders and requested the federal and state government “take every measure that workers get the personal protection equipment (PPE) that they so sorely need.”
Karasek’s resolution stated the following:
“As Oswego County is facing a public health crisis unlike any other in recent memory, and whereas the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a stress on public and private healthcare systems that are already stretched very thin, and whereas Oswego County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and is taking unprecedented steps in slowing down the rate of infection, and whereas our healthcare workers and first responders are on the front lines of this pandemic and need personal protection equipment (PPE), which are in such short supply, and whereas healthcare workers and first responders are putting themselves in personal danger while providing a life-saving service, and whereas healthcare workers and first responders deserve the best for our public dollars, now therefore be it resolved, that Oswego County hereby registers the strongest possible support to healthcare workers and first responders are doing their best every day, and be it further resolved that Oswego County hereby calls upon the federal and New York state government to take every measure that workers get the PPE that they so sorely need to protect their patients and themselves. And be it further resolved that certified copies of this resolution be sent by the clerk of the legislature to President Donald J. Trump, Senator Charles Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman John Katko, Congressman Anthony Brindisi, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, State Senator Patty Ritchie, and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow.”
Although horror stories of such shortages in New York City have been widely reported, whether Oswego County is in such dire need may be debatable. According to Chief Medical Officer for Oswego Health Dr. Duane Tull on Friday, April 10:
“We have all forms of PPE at this time but have a daily ‘burn rate’ that continues to deplete our supply. We are doing universal masking of all employees and patients; using N95 and PAPR hoods for respiratory procedures and COVID-19 suspect patients; and our supply is constantly changing. We currently have limited supplies of everything with outstanding orders to replace everything as well, with no confirmed delivery dates. N95 and standard isolation masks continue to be our most pressing need.
“With proper conservation we hope our current supply will last,” Tull said.
