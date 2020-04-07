OSWEGO — Oswego Hospital has its first inpatient case of COVID-19 after a patient admitted and tested days ago was confirmed for the virus Tuesday.
“The patient presented to our E.R. with respiratory complaints, and their history fit with possible COVID-19. So, they were isolated and tested. Their illness was such that they were admitted and remain in appropriate isolation,” Senior Communications Director for Oswego Health Jamie Leszczynski said.
“We did prepare should we receive a positive patient, and they are being isolated from other patients as well as the medical staff, which is trained and wearing proper PPE (personal protective equipment) every time they interact with this individual,” Ms. Leszczynski said.
That preparation includes printed instructions placed within the entrance to the hospital’s emergency room directing patients with symptoms to go one way and patients without symptoms to go another.
“As soon as someone walks into our emergency room, we immediately have signage should they have respiratory complaints. If so, they’re immediately directed into a separate isolation area. Any other patients are directed to the main E.R. waiting room.
“In this case,” Ms. Leszczynski said, “the signage and patient responded correctly, and everything was handled appropriately based on the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations.”
If a person is obviously ill upon coming to the hospital, Ms. Leszczynski said, they may be tested and admitted right then and there. But, if they are only mildly ill, they may be tested and sent home to recover. If they worsen at home, they return to the hospital and are admitted.
“We just felt as a community healthcare system, it was important to share this is our first positive within the facility,” Ms. Leszczynski said.
Although this is certainly not the first positive case of COVID-19 within the county, Ms. Leszczynski said, Oswego Health wanted to “let the community know we do have one, but we are preparing. We’re taking all precautions necessary.”
