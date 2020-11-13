OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District has decided to extend Fitzhugh Park Elementary School’s temporary closure for an additional week through Friday, Nov. 20.
According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin III, the district made this decision out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of students.
“During this closure, all students who attend Fitzhugh Park Elementary will continue to receive their instruction remotely — virtually — during their normal scheduled days and hours,” said Dr. Calvin in a Friday afternoon letter to parents and community.
Dr. Calvin added that the district will continue to partner and monitor this matter along with the Oswego County Health Department. The district will have a further update to the community about the school’s reopening no later than Friday, Nov. 20.
The district continues to request that parents and guardians be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions, including maintaining social distancing whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
Dr. Calvin’s letter from Friday can be viewed in its entirety on the OCSD website, Oswego.org.
