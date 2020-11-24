OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District learned Monday evening that four more of its students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said in a letter to the community the Oswego County Health Department is working on contact tracing activities for the students, who attend Kingsford Park Elementary, Fitzhugh Park Elementary, Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School. The district is unable to provide further information due to confidentiality concerns.
The district announced earlier Monday all schools would remain fully remote to all students through at least Dec. 11, and also announced an Oswego High School staff member had also tested positive for COVID-19.
The district continues to ask parents and guardians be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions, including maintaining social distance of six feet whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
