OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District announced Monday that its fully remote learning model for all students will be extended through at least Friday, Dec. 11.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said in a letter to the community the move was necessary as the district continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases and quarantines to go along with cases rising at a rapid rate in the community.
“It is the district’s plan and desire to return to in-person instruction on Dec. 14, 2020,” Calvin said. “However, this return is subject to how the current pandemic progresses over the next couple of weeks.”
Calvin added the district would communicate with families prior to Dec. 11 if a further extension to fully remote learning is required.
The district also announced Monday that the Oswego County Health Department confirmed a staff member from Oswego High School, where students have been learning remotely since the beginning of the school year, has tested positive for COVID-19. The district is unable to provide further details due to confidentiality concerns, and the health department is completing contract tracing activities.
While district buildings are closed, Calvin asked parents to ensure students are available online to receive instruction remotely during their normal time of instruction each day of the week. Those needing help with access to technology equipment should reach out to their student’s school principal for help.
The district will also continue to provide meals for students who need them.
Students who attend out-of-district programs like CiTi BOCES and private educational programs will continue to be transported to and attend their programs during this temporary closure. This includes all CiTi BOCES Special Education, Alternative Education and CTE programs for secondary students.
While the buildings are closed, the district is planning to deep clean all school facilities and monitor district COVID-19 infection rates and will partner with the county health department on this front.
The district continues to ask parents and guardians be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions, including maintaining social distance whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
