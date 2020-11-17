OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District was notified by the Oswego County Health Department on Tuesday that there have been three new positive COVID-19 cases identified within the district.
The new positive cases include one high school staff member, one Fitzhugh Park Elementary staff member and one Fitzhugh Park Elementary student. Due to confidentiality concerns, the district is unable to provide more information on this matter.
According to Superintendent of Schools Mathis Calvin III, all contact tracing has been completed by the health department and Oswego High School will continue to operate as it has since the start of the school year, while Fitzhugh Park Elementary School continues providing remote instruction for all its students through Nov. 20.
“The district continues to request that parents and guardians be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions, including maintaining social distancing whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms,” Calvin said.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.