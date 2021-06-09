OSWEGO — Beginning Wednesday, June 9, in-person activities at Oswego City School District that occur outdoors such as recess, athletics and physical athletics will no longer require mask use.
District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III announced the updated protocols in a letter to parents and the community Tuesday evening, noting all indoor students, staff and visitors will still be required to wear masks.
“Having consulted our medical director about the new state guidance, we are excited to take another step toward normalcy with all the social-emotional benefits of being outside with their peers as they did pre-pandemic,” Calvin said of the updated regulations. “We will continue to consult the experts and follow guidance and regulations set by the state and local health officials, and keep our community apprised as any other changes take place.”
Officials noted this change does not impact planned year-end events such as graduation and recognition award ceremonies the state has issued separate guidance for.
On Friday, the state health department shared a document with the media that was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning the possible discontinuation of masking in schools, Calvin explained in his letter.
“This document was widely reported in the media and caused concern for many districts and their communities across the state,” Calvin said, noting no official guidance was given at the time.
The state shared Monday night new guidance changing masking restrictions in schools. The new rules state districts must continue to require indoor masking until further notice while also allowing students and staff an option of not masking when outdoors regardless of if they are vaccinated.
Calvin noted that students and parents who want to continue wearing a mask outside may do so and should contact their school directly with this information.
Those with questions regarding these updates should reach out to the OCSD COVID-19 hotline at 315-341-2050.
The full letter from Calvin and entire updated state guidance document can be found on the district website, Oswego.org.
