OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District announced Thursday that its fully remote learning model for all students would be extended through at least Jan. 8, with a planned return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 11.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said in a letter to the community the move was necessary as county and city data demonstrates a continued rapid growth in COVID-19 cases and the district has seen five additional positive cases in the past week.
“Please know, the district does understand the challenges that this decision may cause for some of our families,” Calvin said. “Accordingly, this decision was made taking into account various concerns that our parents and guardians might encounter.”
Calvin, who noted district officials consulted on this decision with local health officials including the school’s physician, said the district would communicate with families prior to Jan. 8, if a further extension to fully remote learning is required.
The district continues to ask parents and guardians be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions, including maintaining social distance whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Parents or guardians that have questions about their student’s learning program should reach out directly to their school’s principal.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
