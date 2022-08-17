CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Services Committee meeting to set the business hours for the Opioid Treatment Program Clinic.
“This is simply a resolution seeking Board approval for the hours of operation for the OTP Clinic as per OASIS regulations,” said Jay S. Ulrich, director of the county Community Services Department.
According to the resolution, state regulations require the OTP Clinic be open at least six days per week and offer flexible dosing hours to work for patients with varying schedules.
The proposed hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“The Department hours proposed would be in the best interest of the citizens of St. Lawrence County and would meet regulations,” the resolution states.
He said the OTP Clinic currently has 36 clients.
The OTP opened in July. It is housed in the county Human Services Center, 80 Route 310 in Canton.
Mr. Ulrich has said in the past that it offers a higher level of care for people with “severe” opioid use disorder — severe meaning daily intravenous drug users.
The OTP allows for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, which the Human Services Center already provided. Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, methadone reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
During the meeting, the legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the chair to sign a contract accepting Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant funds for Community Services to help with the OTP.
“This was a competitive grant we applied for to allow for the continued integration of the OTP and the existing 822 Clinic,” Mr. Ulrich said. “It was an award of $250,000.”
He said the funding will go toward a handful of miscellaneous improvements, but said one of the big-ticket items is flooring.
“There’s $50,200 that we are slated to use against the cost of flooring for our suite in the Human Services Center,” he said.
“Another big-ticket item is for a generator system,” he added.
He said the county is currently applying for a building-wide generator system for the Human Services Center. If awarded, he said the money for the OTP generator will be repurposed. “If we don’t get that award, then we’ll get a generator specific to the OTP so we can see client records in the event of a power outage,” he said.
The resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Sept. 12.
