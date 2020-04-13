WATERTOWN — The number of drug overdoses in Jefferson County has spiked at a time when helping those recovering from addictions has become more challenging because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jefferson County experienced seven confirmed deaths during the first three months of the year, while there was one overdose last February during the same period in 2019, according to data released on Monday by Jefferson County Public Health Service. One more death is pending confirmation of toxicology reports.
“What I see is a trending increase,” said Stephen A. Jennings, public information officer for the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
Getting help to those recovering from addictions has become challenging because places like the Recovery Center had to close its office during the pandemic. Counselors are still providing help through sessions digitally through Zoom.
“Just because our doors closed, we’re still working,” said Wanda S. Holtz, director of the Recovery Center.
Mr. Jennings doesn’t know if the increase in deaths was affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
“I don’t know if there’s a correlation,” he said.
However, Mr. Jennings has observed an increase in overdoses in the Utica area and the drug activity seems to trend northward, he said.
Six of this latest round of deaths were attributed to fentanyl, a strong prescription opioid pain medication that seems to be most lethal to people. Heroin was the cause of one death.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. It is often mixed with heroin, cocaine or both. It has become a major part of the illicit opioid market and is linked to a significant part of the opioid-related death crisis in the U.S.
With the eight deaths from Jan. 1 to March 31, Mr. Jennings now projects 32 overdoses for the entire year. Four of the recent deaths occurred within the city, including one in the downtown core area and the remainder outside of Watertown.
Public Health can now map out where the overdoses are occurring and demographics on the age, gender and what type of drug is involved.
The Alliance for Better Communities has initiated an education and outreach social media, radio and television campaign to let people know that help is available.
In 2019, there were 20 overdoses, with 13 caused by fetanyl and four by heroin. The year before, 14 overdoses in the county occurred.
The health service would like to remind community members that they can contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center to receive Naloxone training and free kits, according to Mrs. Holtz.
Services available include:
Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460
Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530
ACR Health: (315) 785-8222
Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060
Samaritan Medical Center — Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327
Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours; and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends
