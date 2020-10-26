MEXICO — The Mexico Academy and Central School District learned on Sunday from the Oswego County Health Department that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and Palermo Elementary will move to a fully virtual model for the next two weeks.
The staff member, who will not be identified due to privacy concerns, was last in attendance at Palermo Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 22, with no symptoms. The Oswego County Health Department is in the process of notifying individuals considered to be in close contact with this staff member.
Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who has had close contact with this staff member for 10 minutes or more will be required by Oswego County Health Department to quarantine for 14 days.
Due to the number of staff members on quarantine, the district will implement a fully remote instructional model for Palermo Elementary School beginning Monday, Oct. 26, for the next two weeks with a planned return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 9.
“When developing our reopening plan, our top priority was student and staff safety,” said Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo. “We followed guidance from the CDC, Department of Health and Education Department to take every precaution possible. Unfortunately, with the nature of this pandemic, no one is immune, and it inevitably made its way to one of our MACS family members. We are working hand-in-hand with the health department as they provide additional guidance.”
All of the district’s other schools — Mexico Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School — will remain open and operate on their normal hybrid model schedules.
District officials continue to urge everyone to take proper preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene and handwashing, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID Hotline at 315-349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.