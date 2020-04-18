WATERTOWN — Drivers were honking their horns, waving American flags and advocating for New York to reopen its economy during a protest Saturday morning. 

For around 25 minutes, a parade of cars circled Public Square in protest of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s extension of the PAUSE order to keep all businesses deemed nonessential closed until at least May 15. 

Antonio Bell was part of the protest, driving a pickup truck with his friend Chris Meyer, who said he is a disabled veteran, in the front seat and a man in a tactical vest standing in the bed waving a flag. 

“It’s time for Cuomo to get the American people back to work,” Mr. Bell said from his truck through car horns. “These people are getting sick of sitting at home. It’s time to come to an end.”

John and Tina Adams, of Brownville, were circling the square in their vehicle as well, wearing “Trump 2020” ball caps. 

“We’re here to support Trump,” Mr. Adams said. “We want the economy back. People need to survive. Small businesses are essential. We need to get back to life.” 

David Johnson, driving his car with Cindy Johnson in the front seat, could be seen in the protest telling onlookers “county by county.” They’re from Alexandria Bay.

“We want to reopen the economy county-by-county,” Mr. Johnson said. “Not the whole state at the time. You’ve got to care for everybody — not just the few.”

0419_wdj_protest_el001.JPG

Traci Jones makes an announcement to a crowd of protestors in their cars outside of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wdj_protest_el002.JPG

A protestor leans out of their car outside of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wdj_protest_el003.JPG

Elizabeth Moxie sings “We’re Not Gonna Take It” during a drive-through protest in downtown Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wdj_protest_el004.JPG

Chris Mayorga stands in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet before driving through town to protest the extension of the PAUSE Act in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wdj_protest_el007.JPG

A protestor holds an American Flag out of their car in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wdj_protest_el011.JPG

Gary Dan Allen takes off his glasses to watch the protest in downtown Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wdj_protest_el010.JPG

A truck with a sign on the passenger door drives through downtown Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wdj_protest_el014.JPG

Robin Ireland holds her Trumpy Bear out of her window during a protest in downtown Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wdj_protest_el015.JPG

A “Don’t Tread On Me” flag waves in the wind in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

(23) comments

BenG
BenG

Way to go, Citizens!

Report Add Reply
Voice Of Reason
Voice Of Reason

Let's say...

You were on an airplane that caught fire...

But you were lucky enough to have a parachute...

So..

You put on the chute, jumped out of the plane, and pulled the rip cord...

And the parachute blossomed open above you, and you felt it slowing your decent...

So...

Since it slowed you down a bit...

You decide to cut the straps, then and there, in mid air...

And in your last moment of consciousness...

You blame the PARACHUTE for your impending demise.

-V.O.R.

Report Add Reply
hermit thrush
hermit thrush

we are dealing with a group of people who will refuse to believe gravity really works like that until the body goes splat.

Report Add Reply
Truthseeker
Truthseeker

Wow,what a fat ugly piece of whietrash,tatto queen

Report Add Reply
MD
MD

I, for one, am somewhat titillated by the big one with large tats!

Report Add Reply
Holmes
Holmes

No state has the power to supersede or suspend the constitutional rights of Americans.

Report Add Reply
hermit thrush
hermit thrush

no one's rights are currently being suspended.

Report Add Reply
hermit thrush
hermit thrush

one of the parade's organizers is a proud member (or at least a supporter) of a far-right militia group. qanon kooks were in attendance too. the inmates are running the asylum.

Report Add Reply
Truthseeker
Truthseeker

Hard to believe you give these trump heathens coverage,but you are owned by the same

Report Add Reply
rdsouth
rdsouth

Actually, they are demonstrating that the shut down is in fact constitutional because they were able to peaceably assemble to petition their government. Well done.

Report Add Reply
Truthseeker
Truthseeker

Have you seen one trump follower with half a brain,and potion their government for what.Just a bunch of followes,not leaders,heil trump

Report Add Reply
Holmes
Holmes

Your command of the English language is atrocious.

Report
Holmes
Holmes

About time Watertown. Buffalo had a massive protest today also. Liberty shouldn't need 'a stamp of approval from the government

Report Add Reply
mjdmsw
mjdmsw

Liberty does not mean you get to do whatever you want to nitwit. Study science try to use your small brain to comprehend virus transmittal and community responsibility.

Report Add Reply
Truthseeker
Truthseeker

Trump loving cultists,America's enemy

Report Add Reply
Holmes -- the real one
Holmes -- the real one

Well, he does "love the poorly educated."

Report Add Reply
Holmes
Holmes

All 62 million of them, ludicrous.. No TDS attack until 12:43, amazing.

Report Add Reply
Holmes
Holmes

FACT: If you're praising Cuomo or DiBlasio over their response to coronavirus, YOU are what's wrong with this country.

Report Add Reply
hermit thrush
hermit thrush

the only thing wrong with cuomo was not being more aggressive at the start -- the opposite of what trump wanted.

Report Add Reply
Holmes
Holmes

Report Add Reply
MD
MD

Nice protest. With 20,000 deaths and climbing across the good ole USA and a close down costing 20 billion dollars per death, its time to pull the plug on the close down. Even the EPA keeps expenses down to 9 million per death.

Report Add Reply
rdsouth
rdsouth

Child runs into street. Driver slams on the brakes. Passenger complains, "You didn't need to do that, the kid didn't get hurt." The cost per death calculation should be based on what the deaths would have been without the shut down, not what they were with it.

Report Add Reply
MD
MD

Im sorry, a few thousand lives saved for 4 trillion bucks.

Report Add Reply

