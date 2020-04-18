WATERTOWN — Drivers were honking their horns, waving American flags and advocating for New York to reopen its economy during a protest Saturday morning.
For around 25 minutes, a parade of cars circled Public Square in protest of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s extension of the PAUSE order to keep all businesses deemed nonessential closed until at least May 15.
Antonio Bell was part of the protest, driving a pickup truck with his friend Chris Meyer, who said he is a disabled veteran, in the front seat and a man in a tactical vest standing in the bed waving a flag.
Antonio Bell says it’s time to get back to work pic.twitter.com/rzxdPkZu27— Ben Muir (@muirbenj) April 18, 2020
“It’s time for Cuomo to get the American people back to work,” Mr. Bell said from his truck through car horns. “These people are getting sick of sitting at home. It’s time to come to an end.”
John and Tina Adams, of Brownville, were circling the square in their vehicle as well, wearing “Trump 2020” ball caps.
“We’re here to support Trump,” Mr. Adams said. “We want the economy back. People need to survive. Small businesses are essential. We need to get back to life.”
Protestors are circling around Public Square in response to Governor Cuomo extending the PAUSE Act through May 15. @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/XhQlqqJwqL— Emil (@EmilTLippe) April 18, 2020
David Johnson, driving his car with Cindy Johnson in the front seat, could be seen in the protest telling onlookers “county by county.” They’re from Alexandria Bay.
“We want to reopen the economy county-by-county,” Mr. Johnson said. “Not the whole state at the time. You’ve got to care for everybody — not just the few.”
(23) comments
Way to go, Citizens!
Let's say...
You were on an airplane that caught fire...
But you were lucky enough to have a parachute...
So..
You put on the chute, jumped out of the plane, and pulled the rip cord...
And the parachute blossomed open above you, and you felt it slowing your decent...
So...
Since it slowed you down a bit...
You decide to cut the straps, then and there, in mid air...
And in your last moment of consciousness...
You blame the PARACHUTE for your impending demise.
-V.O.R.
we are dealing with a group of people who will refuse to believe gravity really works like that until the body goes splat.
Wow,what a fat ugly piece of whietrash,tatto queen
I, for one, am somewhat titillated by the big one with large tats!
No state has the power to supersede or suspend the constitutional rights of Americans.
no one's rights are currently being suspended.
one of the parade's organizers is a proud member (or at least a supporter) of a far-right militia group. qanon kooks were in attendance too. the inmates are running the asylum.
Hard to believe you give these trump heathens coverage,but you are owned by the same
Actually, they are demonstrating that the shut down is in fact constitutional because they were able to peaceably assemble to petition their government. Well done.
Have you seen one trump follower with half a brain,and potion their government for what.Just a bunch of followes,not leaders,heil trump
Your command of the English language is atrocious.
About time Watertown. Buffalo had a massive protest today also. Liberty shouldn't need 'a stamp of approval from the government
Liberty does not mean you get to do whatever you want to nitwit. Study science try to use your small brain to comprehend virus transmittal and community responsibility.
Trump loving cultists,America's enemy
Well, he does "love the poorly educated."
All 62 million of them, ludicrous.. No TDS attack until 12:43, amazing.
FACT: If you're praising Cuomo or DiBlasio over their response to coronavirus, YOU are what's wrong with this country.
the only thing wrong with cuomo was not being more aggressive at the start -- the opposite of what trump wanted.
FACT: If you're praising Cuomo or DiBlasio over their response to coronavirus, YOU are what's wrong with this country.
Nice protest. With 20,000 deaths and climbing across the good ole USA and a close down costing 20 billion dollars per death, its time to pull the plug on the close down. Even the EPA keeps expenses down to 9 million per death.
Child runs into street. Driver slams on the brakes. Passenger complains, "You didn't need to do that, the kid didn't get hurt." The cost per death calculation should be based on what the deaths would have been without the shut down, not what they were with it.
Im sorry, a few thousand lives saved for 4 trillion bucks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.