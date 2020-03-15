WATERTOWN — The coronavirus has slowly been creeping its way up the state, and although there are no confirmed cases in the north country, schools are already closing in preparation.
Parents and school children in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties learned Saturday afternoon that all public schools in the area will be closed starting Monday until at least the middle of April. Schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties will be closed until April 17, while schools in St. Lawrence County will be closed until April 20.
The decision to close schools leaves families scrambling. Who will care for their children? How will their children’s education continue? And for those who work in the schools, is their job on the line?
Alyse Salmons, of Watertown, is a mother of two boys, Patrick and Sam, ages 12 and 9. Patrick is a student at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School, while Sam is a student at Sherman Elementary School.
The three were sitting in their home Saturday night reflecting on when Patrick, at 19 months old, tested positive for the swine flu. Ms. Salmons had to quarantine her son, his fever wouldn’t break, most medications he took made him vomit and he had to take regular ice baths. That experience informed her decision to pull both her boys from school just days before the closures were announced. It informed Patrick as well.
“I don’t want to get my hopes high because every time I do, something bad does happen,” Patrick said. “But I feel like if I could survive the swine flu, barely, then I’m pretty sure the coronavirus won’t be able to touch me. I feel like as long as we stick together and kind of push through this and use logic, then I feel like we can push through the coronavirus.”
Ms. Salmons was hardly surprised when the schools decided to close. She said she’s happy about it. To her, it’s a preemptive measure, but those who think it’s too soon given there hasn’t been a confirmed case in the north country are ridiculous, she said.
“We don’t even want a confirmed case,” she said. “You don’t want to wait until it is here. You want to prevent it from coming here. That’s what I don’t even understand.”
Ms. Salmons owns her own business and works from home, so she’ll be able to be with her sons. She knows others won’t and has offered to help those parents, and she’s already enrolled her children into an online learning program. She’s heard about districts that are crafting programs to deliver food or schedule times to pick it up during the closure. All of the districts are working on that, said Stephen Todd, the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES superintendent. He said many ideas are on the table, including school buses delivering food to families.
“I think they should totally do that,” Ms. Salmons said, adding that other companies, like cab companies, could help too.
Dana Bray is a mother of two and a teaching assistant at Carthage Elementary School. At the school, she leads an intervention program where “maladjusted” students come into her office and learn through child-led play.
She’s not a teacher that has lesson plans to prepare if students aren’t around. “If there are no students at school,” she said, “I don’t believe that I will have a job.”
Ms. Bray is also concerned about her pay. “If I’m not working, will I get paid?” These are questions still left unanswered.
She said she got a One Call Now message about the school closures, the same system used to let parents know if there’s a snow day. In the message, she was told to report to work on Monday, which is when further details will be provided.
Megan Stevenson is a stay-at-home mom living on Fort Drum with her four children and a husband who is deployed.
While scrolling through social media, she said she came across something that resonated with her about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ten years from now, we won’t know if we overreacted, but we’ll know if we under reacted,” she said, adding that being proactive in these situations really decreases the need to be reactive.
Her children, ages 17, 15, 8 and 5, are on the free or reduced lunch program. One of her sons gets his meals at General Brown, while her other children eat at Indian River. Because Ms. Stevenson’s husband is deployed, she says she has limited transportation.
“How am I going to feed my kids?” she asked. It’s unclear to her whether she’d have to drive to different schools to feed her children during the school closures.
In St. Lawrence County, one teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, stressed that this decision was not made lightly, but it was the best decision in order to keep children healthy.
“Every teacher has been scrambling to prepare for the event that schools will close,” she said during a phone call Saturday evening.
She said herself and fellow teachers have been putting together worksheets and packets with markers, glue sticks and more to send home with the children they think of as their own.
“We don’t want the students to come back after a month and start all over again,” she said. “We want to do the best we can.”
Carleen Doane has four children attending Canton Central School. One child is in elementary school, two are in middle school and one in high school. She said she thinks closing the schools is the right thing to do.
“I think it’s necessary, I think we have to be safe and be sure we don’t get it in St. Lawrence County or prevent it as much as we can,” Ms. Doane said.
Her children, on the other hand, have mixed feelings about the closures.
“Some of them are pleased and some of them are not so pleased, because that means the athletic parts and all the after school activities and socializing with friends daily,” she said.
School work is up in the air, she said. “I have not received any information,” she added. “I’m just waiting on information.”
Ms. Doane is the Associate Director of GardenShare and said that her organization has reached out to school districts to see if they can help with keeping children fed during the shutdown.
“We’re concerned about students who receive free and reduced meals,” she said. “It really makes a big difference with those students.”
Ron Tavernier, a professor at SUNY Canton, was already figuring out how to deal with his institution moving to remote instruction when he learned that his two school age children would be at home.
“I think of my grandmother who would be laughing at us,” he said. “They went through war rationing and returned to school every year with a few kids missing who died of polio.”
“The most important question for parents to be asking right now is ‘Is there anything in your locker that shouldn’t be left there for a month? Sandwiches? Food?,’” Mr. Tavernier said.
Lisa Francey Towle, of Canton, has three school-aged children and said she is taking coronavirus “very seriously.”
“Our biggest concern and wish is to be a part of flattening the curve. But I’m also a ‘make lemons out of lemonade person,’” she said in a text message. “The next five weeks will be puzzles and Trivial Pursuit, and staying up late and snuggling and laughing. We will try to help our community, primarily by staying at home as much as possible. We will have deep discussions about food security and ways we can boost our own immunity. And we will discuss health conditions that people have little control over, and that may put people at high risk with this virus.”
Late Saturday afternoon, a Facebook page was created called COVID 19 North Country Neighbors Helping Neighbors. The page quickly had more than 100 followers and was filled with advice from college professors and offers of help from people willing to shop for those that can’t leave their homes.
Above all, Ms. Salmons and her two sons are taking this pandemic seriously. But they also understand it’s the reality they now live in. Leading up to the school closures and expedited outbreak, she didn’t hoard supplies or hand sanitizer — she has about 10 rolls of toilet paper on hand.
“It’s an (expletive) situation that we are in unfortunately, but it’s the situation we are in,” Ms. Salmons said. “You can’t change it. You can’t do anything but try to prevent it from getting worse and that’s what people really need to do. There are a lot of vulnerable people in the world who are going to get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.