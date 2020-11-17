PARISHVILLE — Two Parishville-Hopkinton Central School students have tested positive for COVID-19, but schools will remain open.
Superintendent William E. Collins confirmed Tuesday that the two positives were discovered in a high school student and an elementary student Monday — the first two cases in the district so far.
“I have to commend the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School Reopening Taskforce’s foresight in making safety the priority when designing the school’s reopening plan,” Mr. Collins wrote in a statement. “Since there is no way that a school can prevent someone from catching COVID outside of school, our plan was designed to mitigate the spread of COVID within the school should anyone here test positive.”
He explained students in the district are assigned to particular pods meant to keep them from logistically interacting with others. That was crucial, Mr. Collins said, to isolating students who may have been exposed while continuing in-person learning.
Within minutes of St. Lawrence County Public Health confirming the school had two people test positive, Mr. Collins said the administration had everyone who came in contact with the infected individuals identified, isolated and/or out of the building for testing and quarantine.
All of the other unaffected learning pods were able to continue their instruction without disruption or shutting down the whole school, he added.
