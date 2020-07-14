POTSDAM - St. Lawrence County Public Health wants people who visited a bar in Potsdam to give them a call.
In a press release Tuesday, Public Health asked patrons who were at ½ Ton’s Bar and Grill between 6 and 10 p.m. on July 11 to call 315-386-2325. People who were at the 141 ½ Market St. bar at that time are at risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Public Health also advised patrons to check their temperature twice a day for the next 14 days and to contact a healthcare provider if symptoms – a fever greater than 100.4, a cough or shortness of breath – develop.
Testing is available through local hospitals:
* St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
* Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
* Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.