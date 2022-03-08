PAUL SMITHS — A Franklin County college is easing its mask rules, and will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend next semester.
Paul Smith’s College is in the midst of the spring semester but is already looking ahead to the fall, when it will require new and returning students to be vaccinated prior to the start of 2022’s fall semester.
According to a prepared statement from Sarah Wheeler, director of marketing and communications at Paul Smith’s, the college previously instated a vaccine mandate for both full- and part-time employees at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester.
In addition to the college’s new vaccine mandate, Paul Smith’s will also require booster shots when individuals become eligible to receive them, according to Wheeler.
By requiring students to be vaccinated, the college looks to loosen related COVID-19 protocols on campus, starting with the lifting of the campus’ mask mandate, according to Wheeler.
“Case numbers have fallen across the United States and in New York state,” Paul Smith’s College President Scott Dalrymple said in a press release. “Our county is now considered a moderate transmission area, which was one of our metrics to ease the mask mandate. Most local K-12 schools have dropped their mask mandates since the governor’s announcement that they could.”
On Feb. 27, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the state’s mandate requiring face coverings to be worn in public schools would be lifted on March 2.
Wheeler said this decision was made after taking into consideration recent updates from the state Department of Health, after the agency modified its guidelines around mask-wearing.
“With these recent updates, we are doing our best to get everyone through this pandemic safely, informed by our broader society,” Dalrymple said in the press release. “As always, we will monitor conditions and our policies could change if warranted.”
The college continues to recommend wearing masks indoors and stresses the importance of respecting an individual’s decision to continue to do so, according to the statement, which said there are some exceptions to the relaxed requirements, with masks still required in some classrooms and private offices at the discretion of faculty and staff.
Symptomatic students will continue to receive COVID-19 tests, according to Wheeler, who said random cohort testing will cease, while contact tracing will continue. The college’s isolation and quarantine guidelines remain in effect.
Wheeler’s statement said the college has avoided substantial COVID-19 outbreaks this school year, attributing this success, in part, to the college community’s commitment to the campus COVID-19 policy, as well as its location in a rural setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.