GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs announced on Friday that it has begun scheduling appointments for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that everyone age 5 and older should receive the vaccine.
To make getting the vaccine easier for families, Kinney Drugs is going to offer family appointments, after-school appointment times, longer appointments, “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee” which applies vibration and cold that helps take the pain away from the shot, as well as “fun distraction activities” and a small post-shot treat.
“As a pharmacist and President of Kinney Drugs, I am glad that we are able to vaccinate our pediatric population,” Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa said in a press release. “Our Kinney pharmacists are committed and determined to help our communities end this pandemic and I am confident that our teams will create a positive experience for children and their parents or caregivers.”
Kinney Drugs also offers booster shots for those who are eligible.
Appointments for booster shots, adult shots and pediatric shots can be made on Kinney Drugs’ website.
