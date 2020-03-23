Penalties unclear for businesses that violate COVID directives

CANTON — As nonessential services employees work remotely, shops are shuttered and streets vacant, thousands of New Yorkers continue to report to essential work spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic — including law enforcement personnel.
Essential operations, as outlined by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Department of Health, are listed in 12 categories: health care, safety and sanitation operations, infrastructure, manufacturing, retail, services, news media, financial institutions, providers of basic necessities to economically-disadvantaged populations, construction, defense and vendors.
A complete list of essential operations, as part of the New York State on PAUSE executive order that took effect Sunday night, can be viewed on the governor’s office website.
Law enforcement, fire prevention and emergency response all fall under the safety and sanitation category, but uncertainties remain about how exactly businesses might be penalized for not complying with the PAUSE order.
“With this order, there are many unanswered questions as it relates to how such orders are going to be enforced,” St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said. “First and foremost, we ask, for the health and safety of all of our St. Lawrence County citizens, that everyone please abide by the governor’s orders and recommendations. Mere compliance during this time would be optimal for all parties involved. However, if steps are needed to be taken to ensure compliance, we may notify the correlating governing body respective to the business.”
He added that noncompliance issues may be reported to the state Department of Health or the State Liquor Authority, depending on the type of business.
“Over the last several days, my office has responded to various noncompliance issues, and I have sent my deputies to educate the violators and asked for compliance,” he said.
“We have yielded positive results in all cases and certainly hope this trend continues to be the case here in St. Lawrence County.”
Sheriff Bigwarfe urged people to stay home and practice social distancing.
“Let’s all stay healthy,” he said.
