Pfizer says COVID pill cuts risk of severe cases by 89%

NEW YORK — Pfizer on Tuesday revealed its experimental COVID-19 pill can cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk patients, while separate studies suggest the drug also retains its efficacy against the fast-spreading omicron variant.
The New York-based pharmaceutical company noted the anti-viral treatment proved most effective when given to high-risk adults within several days of their first symptoms. Of the 697 study participants who received the drug within the first three days, no deaths were reported and only five people were hospitalized, Pfizer said in a press release.
The study meanwhile showed that 44 were hospitalized, including 9 who died, out of the 682 who received placebo.
None of the adults who participated in the study were vaccinated, though experts believe the drug, Paxlovid, will also be effective in those suffering breakthrough infections.
The results were fairly similar for those who received treatment with first five days of symptoms. That figure stands at about 88%.
Omicron rising
Omicron is rapidly spreading and could become the predominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States “on the order of weeks” over the delta variant, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday.
New CDC data released Tuesday showed that omicron now makes up 3% of all sequenced cases of COVID-19 across the country, and roughly 13% in New York and New Jersey.
While omicron has proven extremely contagious, scientists and public health experts have received several pieces of good news from studies and data on the variant in the weeks since it first emerged.
Two doses of the existing vaccines still provide some immunity against the new variant, and a third “booster” dose provides strong protection. Another natural layer of protection, from T cells in the immune system, appears to provide an additional layer of defense against omicron.
Hospitalization rates and average lengths of hospital stays in countries that have seen large surges of omicron cases have been much lower than in previous waves. But Walensky says more data is needed to understand how omicron will affect the U.S. population.
While a “massive surge” of omicron cases is possible, Walensky said Americans can still enjoy the holiday season. “Don’t rethink your holiday plans,” she said. “Just rethink how you’re going to do it.”
McClatchy Washington Bureau contributed to this report.
