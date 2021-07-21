Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. W winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. W winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.