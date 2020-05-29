The on-again, off-again start to Phase II of reopening in the north country will apparently be on again for Saturday.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said Friday morning that Phase II’s delay, which happened Thursday night, will be short lived and is a go for Saturday.
“We’re going to get this going,” he said.
The control room, officials from several surrounding counties overseeing the reopening, will be meeting at 10 a.m. today and then will talk to high-level officials from the governor’s office at 11:45 a.m. about the reopening. The governor’s legal counsel and deputy chief of staff will be taking part in the discussion.
Some businesses began opening Friday morning, despite the last-minute directive by the governor’s office that Phase II was put on hold until a group of unidentified “international experts” analyze the metrics to ensure the region has met the state’s requirements for reopening.
Mr. Gray didn’t want to comment about any businesses that were going to proceed with opening Friday without waiting for official designation from the state on Saturday.
“There was some confusion, so I expected that,” he said.
Under Phase II, Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall, hair salons, barber shops, massage therapy offices, furniture stores, lawyer offices and Realtors were all anticipating the reopening at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
After talking to businesses this morning, chamber executive director Lauren Garlock said those in Alexandria Bay were going to hold off until Saturday, fearing they would be fined for disobeying the state’s guidelines.
“I know they’re a little upset,” she said. “No one wants to get fined. They’re watching them very closely.”
Massey Furniture Barn in Watertown opened on Friday by appointment only.
Corey Fram, director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, said he’s advising businesses to be cautious and open only after the state gives the official word that Phase II will happen.
Mr. Gray said officials overseeing the reopening in other parts of the state were just as angry with the last-minute news from the governor’s office on Thursday night.
The north country control room was described as an emotional meeting with high-level officials in the governor’s office that ended abruptly with local members still asking questions about the delay.
During the chaos on Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the international experts being brought in to help advise the state’s reopening plan are: Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and Dr. Samir Bhatt, Senior Lecturer at Imperial College London.
They will work with the state to provide technical advice and analyze data/metrics throughout the state’s reopening process and help track the state’s progress, the governor announced on his website.
“As we begin to reopen businesses and regions across the state, we have to make sure we are paying attention to the numbers and the data to make sure that infection rate doesn’t go back up again,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This virus is not just an issue in New York State — it is a global issue — and we need to make sure we have the best informed approach to reopening.”
