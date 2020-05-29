Phase II reopening of north country, CNY regions gets green light from governor WATERTOWN — Scott A. Gray isn’t dwelling on Thursday night’s chaos and confusion that briefly delayed the north country’s moving into Phase II…

WATERTOWN — The Salmon Run Mall will only partially open under the Phase II reopening executive order that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed on Friday.

Under the executive order, only stores — such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy and JC Penney — that have separate external entrances in the mall can reopen. The stores with indoor entrances connected to the common areas of the mall cannot.

Malls that are 100,000 square feet or less can operate under Phase II. The Salmon Run Mall, on outer Arsenal Street, covers about 750,000 square feet of shopping space.

While there are restrictions with malls, strip plazas are able to open in their entirety. That would include T.J. Maxx and Staples in the Price Chopper plaza and Kohl’s, Beds Baths & Beyond and other retailers in the Target plaza.

It was unclear on Friday night when these retailers would be open again for customers. Target and Walmart were deemed essential businesses and have been open during the state’s PAUSE order.

Hair salons and barber shops can open, but employees must undergo testing every two weeks.

Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, is working on a plan to provide Samaritan Medical Center with the necessary number swabs that would be sent to a lab with one- to two-day turnaround time.

The following businesses will remain closed under Phase II:

— Restaurants still cannot offer dine-in service, only take-out, curbside or delivery for off-premise consumption.

— Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes, except for remote or streaming services.

— Large event venues, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience.

— Video lottery and casino gaming facilities.

— Movie theaters, except drive-ins.

— Amusement parks, carnivals, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play center, theme parks, family and children’s attractions, and bowling alleys.