Free meals for Watertown schoolchildren
Kira Hasseler and other workers load up boxes of free breakfast and lunch for families to pick up at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Boxes of free breakfast and lunch were prepared for families to pick up at Watertown High School on Wednesday.

Kionna Carr hands cartons of milk to a driver along with bags of free food on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Uncrustables lie on top of a box before being placed in a bag for kids at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Janelle Dupee carries bags of food to hand off to a driver. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Cartons of milk lie in a crate at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Kira Hasseler, Ina Trouse, and Jillian Natoli prepare bags containing free breakfast and lunch for kids at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Janelle Dupee, Kenneth Lawrence and Chris Lawrence add milk and food to breakfast and lunch bags before handing them off to a family at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Numbers of lunches given out are crossed out as families pull up to collect free breakfast and lunch bags at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Craig Orvis oversees the efforts to hand out free breakfast and lunch to kids at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Packaged cucumbers lie in a box before being placed in bags for kids at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Jillian Natoli shares a laugh with other workers as they load up boxes of free breakfast and lunch for families to pick up at Watertown High School on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

Stop watching this discussion.