WATERTOWN — Boxes of free breakfast and lunch were prepared for families to pick up at Watertown High School on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: North country schools start handing out free meals
Emil Lippe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- St. Lawrence County begins daily COVID-19 updates, approves crisis response funding
- Samaritan to temporarily close various family health centers
- Lewis County COVID-19 testing continues; Services provision adapting to changing needs
- Social Services, Office for the Aging work with school volunteers to fill Lewis County residents’ needs
- NNY universities implement social distancing for COVID-19
- Norwood closes village offices, meetings off to public
- Massena Public Library, Nicandri Nature Center provide online offerings while students out of school
- Help available for small businesses struggling during COVID-19 crisis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.