WATERTOWN — One week after the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the state, doses arrived at Samartian Medical Center to begin vaccinating health care workers.
On Tuesday morning, Dr. Khalid P. Sindhu, nephrology specialist at the hospital, became the first person in Jefferson County to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital received 67 vials from Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh over the weekend. There are five doses per vial — a total of 335 doses — and shots began to be administered Tuesday morning, bright and early.
At about 6:30 a.m., Dr. Joseph F. Wetterhahn, family medicine specialist, was another health care worker to receive the Pfizer vaccine. He proudly showed off his band-aid after getting the injection — an event that latest about a few seconds.
The hospital began administering vaccines at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and will do so until about 6 p.m. Vaccines will continue to be administered for the next two days.
The hospital’s 1,200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning as well.
(1) comment
Very good article!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.