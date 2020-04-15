GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair Manager Donald A. Peck is working on plans for this summer’s exposition like it is going to happen, but he suspects the coronavirus will have some impact.
The veteran, chart-topping, country band Lonestar is scheduled to perform on opening night, Aug. 4, followed the next night by the annual Fireman’s Parade and Band Day.
“I assume if the schools don’t get back in session there probably won’t be any high school bands this summer so we probably won’t have a band day,” Mr. Peck said. “But we will still have the Fireman’s Parade at night. All of this depends on what happens with the schools and what happens in the next three months.”
As he usually does Mr. Peck sent out contracts to vendors in February and several have already paid their fees.
That money has been deposited in a savings account, Mr. Peck said, in case it needs to be refunded.
“I haven’t sent anymore (contracts) out since this all started,” he said referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
The early contracts are usually from vendors who need to travel and arrange schedules.
Local vendors, Mr. Peck said, can be signed with shorter notice.
The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair are not the only events at the fairgrounds.
“We had a demolition derby schedule for the second week in May and we have postponed that until the last Saturday in May, pending on what happens,” Mr. Peck said. “And there is a rodeo we’ve got scheduled for the second week in June so we’ve got that on hold right now, we are not spending any advertising money until we see.”
The Fair Board meets next on May 5 when final decisions will be made on the demolition derby and rodeo, Mr. Peck said.
Also to be discussed is the rebuilding of a barn on the fairgrounds that was planned to take place this summer.
The contractor was supposed to start work on May 1, but that has been put on hold because of the restrictions on construction.
