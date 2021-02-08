HERMON — A positive COVID-19 case at the Edwards-Knox Central School District has resulted in the closure of the district’s Food Service Department until Wednesday.
That means all students will be taking part in remote instruction until Thursday and Friday, and resuming again Feb. 22, after the mid-winter break.
“With several staff and students who have been identified as potential contacts, the decision to extend our remote instruction is necessary,” Superintendent Erin E. Woods said in a Facebook post Monday.
She said that, anticipating no additional cases of COVID-19 are identified, students will resume their hybrid instruction model Thursday and Friday.
“I understand that some parents may prefer to keep their children remote for the remainder of the week however, we will be open for in-person instruction on Thursday, 2/11/21 and Friday, 2/12/21 if you choose to send them,” Ms. Woods said.
Students who attend out-of-district programming, including Career and Technical Education programs at Southwest Tech, will continue to attend in person. Students will be picked up and dropped off at home following their programs.
“I’m keeping those ill in my thoughts and prayers. I remain hopeful that healthier days are ahead,” she said.
As of Friday, the district had reported 26 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 16 on- and off-site students and 10 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.