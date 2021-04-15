WATERTOWN — Samaritan Summit Village reported Thursday that a resident of its skilled nursing facility who was positive for COVID-19 has died.
Samaritan said in a statement that the resident had several underlying health conditions.
The facility also reported that an additional resident on its fourth floor has tested positive for the virus. Samaritan announced Saturday that seven residents at the facility on outer Washington Street were positive for COVID-19.
Visitation will remain on pause for two more weeks for the fourth floor, although Samaritan is able to offer virtual or video visits for these residents.
Sandra Baril can be contacted at 315-782-7010 to arrange a these visits.
Samaritan said the entire facility will remain on paused full visitation and all residents will continued to be tested for COVID-19 to prevent further spread.
