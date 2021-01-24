OGDENSBURG — After a staff member at Ogdensburg Free Academy tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Sunday that the school will be shifting to remote learning for two days.
In a Facebook post Sunday night, the district said the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has already begun contact tracing efforts. But due to the number of students and staff members at the school already identified, the district decided the school would pivot to its remote instruction plan “to protect the health and safety of everyone in our school community.”
The remote instruction will be for two days — Monday and Tuesday. The plan right now is for in-person learning to resume Wednesday.
All elementary buildings will remain open.
