WATERTOWN — A potential COVID-19 exposure warning has been issued for the American Eagle at Salmon Run Mall.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service is requesting anyone who visited the American Eagle store at the Salmon Run Mall on Saturday, Nov. 7, between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 9 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through Monday, Nov. 23.
If symptoms develop, people are asked to stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance.
