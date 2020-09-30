EDWARDS — Students were sent home early from Edwards-Knox Central School District on Wednesday after a positive case of COVID-19 was discovered within the district’s community.
The school made the announcement publicly on its website Wednesday morning that students would shift to a remote learning model until at least Oct. 14.
“We will reassess the situation during this two-week period and communicate any changes prior to the 14th,” the announcement reads.
The note added contact tracing procedures have begun and are being conducted by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department. Any individuals who are believed to have come in contact with the positive individual will be contacted directly by the health department.
Edwards-Knox is the third school in the county to move students to a fully remote model so far this school year. Massena schools delayed their opening at the start of the school year due to a cluster of positive test results in the area. Potsdam High School students were moved to a fully remote model after two students tested positive earlier this month. Brasher Falls and Norwood-Norfolk schools also saw positive cases in remote learners, but continue in-person instruction.
The number of active cases in St. Lawrence County has remained steady in the lower teens and upper single digits for much of September. Earlier this week, the Harvard Global Health Institute reduced its risk level for the county from yellow to green for the first time since Aug. 28. Average new cases per day based on a seven-day period were reported at 0.8 per 100,000 people on Monday, according to the Harvard data. That number was around 2.92 in the first week of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.