MEXICO — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Mapleview Family Restaurant, 2023 State Route 104, Mexico.
Customers who visited the restaurant on the following dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19: Sunday, Nov. 8; Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; Wednesday, Nov. 11; or Thursday, Nov. 12, from 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.; or Sunday, Nov. 15, from 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said any customer who visited the restaurant during those time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
People experiencing COVID symptoms should call their healthcare provider from home. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.