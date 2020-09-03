OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a customer at two Fulton restaurants.
Anyone who visited Mimi’s Drive-In Restaurant at 201 N. Second St., Fulton, between approximately 5 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 or Tuesday, Sept. 1; or Mama Gina’s Ristorante and Pizzeria at 101 S. Second St. on Monday, Aug. 31, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said members of the public who visited the restaurants during these hours should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date they ate at the restaurant. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal illness.
Huang said the individual lives in another state and was working at a job site in Oswego County. The Oswego County Health Department is conducting an investigation to identify and notify individuals who were in close contact with the infected patient.
People experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider from home or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline weekdays at 315-349-3330. People should not go to urgent care or emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
“The locations were made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public,” said Huang. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that others may have become infected.”
The restaurants have been limiting service capacity to under 50% following New York state guidelines.
Oswego County officials said it is imperative to practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Social distancing will help reduce the spread of the virus and limit your chance of exposure,” said Huang. “That’s why it is so important that we all follow the crucial measures I’ve outlined below.”
Residents are advised to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Tuesday afternoons. They are posted on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline weekdays at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
