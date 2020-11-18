OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Walmart stores in Oswego and Granby.
Anyone who visited the stores on the following dates may have been exposed to the virus:
Granby Walmart, 1818 Route 3, Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Oswego Walmart, 341 Route 104, Thursday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 13, from 3 and 10 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said anyone who visited the stores during these time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle ache, headache, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness.
Huang said people experiencing COVID symptoms should call their health care provider from home. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.