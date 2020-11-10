CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Wild Horse Bar & Grill, 720 County Route 37.
Customers who visited the restaurant on the following dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19: Tuesday, Nov. 3, between 5 and 9 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 5, between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said any customer who visited the restaurant during those time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness.
Huang said that people experiencing COVID symptoms should call their health care provider from home. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
For information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bill Miller, manager of the Wild Horse Bar & Grill said, “The health and safety of our customers and staff is our primary concern and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe. We have increased our cleaning and sanitizing procedures according to state and local guidance and are working with the county health department to help them with their contact tracing program.
“As an added precaution,” he continued. “We are temporarily closing the restaurant for seven days for the health and well-being of our customers and staff. We encourage them to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested for the virus. We want to assure people that we are maintaining health protocols to keep them safe and look forward to seeing everyone when we re-open.”
Huang said, “The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down. This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.”
Oswego County officials said it is imperative for everyone to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
