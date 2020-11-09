Altmar — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Altmar Hotel, 6 Mill St., Altmar.
Customers who visited the restaurant on the following dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19: Thursday, Nov. 5, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 6, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said any customer who visited the restaurant during those time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness.
The restaurant announced Saturday, Nov. 7, that it would be closed for the next seven to 10 days.
“Our employees and patrons are our first priority, and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe,” said Brenda Walter, owner of the Altmar Hotel. “As a result, we made the decision to temporarily close for seven to 10 days. We have reached the point where we don’t feel that we can provide the level of service that we hope our customers have grown to expect.”
According to co-owner Aaron Walter, “we have enhanced our cleaning and sanitizing procedures in accordance with state and local guidance and are working with the county health department to assist them with their contact tracing program.”
Walter said the Altmar Hotel has adopted and implemented safety protocols as directed by the Oswego County Health Department, New York state and CDC guidance since the emergence of the coronavirus in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.