LOWVILLE — Worshippers at a village church may have been exposed to COVID-19, Lewis County Public Health announced Wednesday.
Public Health officials said that during a COVID-19 contact tracing investigation, an event was identified where people may have been exposed to COVID-19. The event in question was a religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Lowville, on Sunday, Oct. 11.
If you attended the event on the date listed, you should call 315-376-5108, Public Health advises.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number. Public Health will then follow up with you as soon as possible.
“Please be patient and remain calm,” a release from Public Health states. “When preventative measures are being followed (wearing face coverings, washing hands, social distancing, etc.), the risk of exposure in a shared public space is minimal, but precautions should still be taken.”
For additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call 315-376-5453. If you have COVID-19 related questions or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, Public Health asks that you call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
The county also announced Wednesday that two new COVID cases have been confirmed. The total of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 78.
