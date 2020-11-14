PHOENIX — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 to identify close contacts and announce potential public exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Anyone who visited any of these locations in Phoenix and Oswego may have been exposed to COVID-19:
Duskee’s Sports Bar and Grill, 8 Bridge St., Phoenix: Sunday, Nov. 8, between 12:30 and 7 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 13, between 5 and 9:30 p.m.
Dunkin’ Donuts, 255 W. Seneca St., Oswego: Wednesday, Nov. 4; Friday, Nov. 6; Sunday, Nov. 8; and Wednesday, Nov. 11; between 2 and 8 p.m. each day.
Walmart, 341 Route 104, Oswego: Wednesday, Nov. 11, between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 12, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said anyone who visited these locations during these time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness.
Huang said people experiencing COVID symptoms should call their healthcare provider from home. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
For information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
