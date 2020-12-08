OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two Oswego businesses.
Anyone who visited the following businesses during these time periods may have been exposed to COVID-19: Subway, 21 E. Bridge St., Oswego, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Bosco and Geers, 343 East Ave., Oswego, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 3:30 to 9 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said people who visited the businesses during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
“For the safety of yourself and your loved ones, and for the community, you must wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing,” said Huang. “Social gatherings of any size — even between family members who don’t live together — are not recommended. We all need to practice these measures. They are imperative if we want to preserve our local first response teams and health care system.”
Huang said the locations were made public because the health department’s investigations show there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public. This is consistent with the department’s policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.
Those who are required to quarantine must stay home and away from other members of their household.
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “Whether you are sick or feeling well, waiting for your test results or have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, you must quarantine. It is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are quarantined should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use if possible and disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
