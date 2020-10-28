OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning that patrons of Buster’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in Ogdensburg may have been exposed to the coronavirus last Friday.
Public health officials announced Wednesday that anyone who was at the restaurant between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 may have been exposed to COVID-19. Anyone potentially exposed should seek testing for the virus, monitor their temperature twice daily for 14 days and closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
“It is important to wear a mask when in public, at work, or any time you are with others not part of your own household; practice safe distancing; and wash your hands. Monitor yourself— be aware of how you feel. Stay home if you are sick and stay local,” the release from the health department read.
Any further questions, including information about where and how to get tested, can be directed to the health department at 315-386-2325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.