POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is advising patrons who visited Park Bros. Bagels and Coffee, 9 Market St., on Sunday that they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The public health department noted Wednesday that anyone in the shop between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, should seek testing and monitor themselves for potential symptoms of COVID-19.
Call your healthcare provider for further guidance if you develop the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, the public health guidance stated.
Any further questions can be directed to the public health department at 315-386-2325.
