CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning anyone who visited the Dunkin’ Donuts and Mountain Mart on Main Street on Monday, Oct. 19, that they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to a release from the Public Health Department, anybody who may have been in the Dunkin’ Donuts or Mountain Mart at 103 East Main St., between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, may have been exposed to COVID-19. Such individuals are advised to seek a COVID-19 test and continue monitoring for symptoms, including twice-daily temperature checks, for 14 days.
“It is important to wear a mask when in public, at work, or any time you are with others not part of your own household; practice safe distancing; and wash your hands. Monitor yourself — be aware of how you feel. Stay home if you are sick and stay local,” the release from the Public Health Department advised.
St. Lawrence County has seen a steady number of COVID-19 cases recently, while numbers of positives have surged in other parts of the north country, specifically in neighboring Lewis County in recent days.
