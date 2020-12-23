OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Cheap Seats Sports Bar, 6 Hillside Ave., Oswego.
Anyone who visited the tavern on Friday, Dec. 18, from 4:30 and 10 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that people who visited the tavern during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
