LOWVILLE — Lewis County Public Health has issued a potential exposure warning for a Lowville business.
Public Health says if you visited Corner Corral Bar & Grill, 6832 Pine Grove Road, on Friday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m., you at at risk of potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at the above establishment on the date and time listed, you should call 315-376-5108. Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.