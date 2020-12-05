OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 at three Fulton businesses and a business in Scriba.
Anyone who visited the following businesses during these time periods may have been exposed to COVID-19:
Fulton Salvation Army Thrift Store, 143 N. Second St.: Monday, Nov. 23, Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1, between 8:30 and 11 a.m.
Jreck Subs, 369 S. Second St., Fulton: Friday, Nov. 27, between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 1, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 2, between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 3, between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and between 3 and 3:30 p.m.
Dunkin’ Donuts, 810 W. Broadway, Fulton: Wednesday, Dec. 2, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Scriba Meats, 5332 Route 104, Scriba: Sunday, Nov. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said people who visited the businesses during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
