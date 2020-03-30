POTSDAM — Due to increasing concerns over the spread of the viral disease COVID-19, the Potsdam Food Co-op, 24 Elm St., moved to curbside-only grocery pickup Monday.
Those interested can call 315-265-4630 or use the online form at bit.ly/coopcurb to place an order and arrange pickup during updated store hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Shoppers do not have to be members of the co-op to take advantage of the curbside grocery service or to shop at the store during normal operations.
All baked goods and soups are now available prepackaged, and bread production has increased two to three times the co-op’s usual production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.