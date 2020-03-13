POTSDAM — The Potsdam High School Drama Club performances of “Matilda” scheduled for tonight and Saturday have been postponed. The performances will be rescheduled for a later date. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the health and safety of our students, staff, and community members is our top priority,” Principal Mark Bennet said in a press release.
