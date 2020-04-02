POTSDAM — The village offices and Civic Center at 2 Park St. will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday and will reopen 8 a.m. Monday.
In a message left with the Times Wednesday, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said the village Department of Public Works will also be closed for the remainder of the week and will be back in service Monday morning.
“We are doing this obviously to ensure the safety of our employees with the rapid rising COVID-19 cases and to do our part in attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Thompson said in his message.
